CORRECTS – 2,400 suspects held in operations across Turkey

CORRECTS FIGURE IN HEADLINE

By Orhan Onur Gemici

ANKARA (AA) – Some 2,400 suspects were arrested in simultaneous operations across Turkey over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said 59,337 security personnel were part of the Turkey Peace Security operations carried out in various areas of the country.

It said search operations were carried out at shopping malls, abandoned buildings, fairgrounds, event and entertainment venues, bus terminals and other public transport stations, piers and ports, routes leading to airports, internet cafes, and other public places.

Along with the suspects arrested for various crimes, 15 missing persons, two of them children, were also recovered.

A large number of unlicensed weapons and sharp objects were seized during the raids, it said.

Security forces also seized over two tons of smuggled tobacco, 23 packages of smuggled cigarette, 194 liters of bootleg alcohol, and various other drugs.

Meanwhile, one shopping mall along with 21 businesses as well as over 1,400 people were charged with violating COVID-19 measures in the country.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan