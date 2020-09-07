CORRECTS – Diary

CORRECTS THE NUMBER OF VICTIMS IN KRAVICA MASSACRE IN BOSNIA WAR

ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend insurance event at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.

ANKARA – Erdogan also to chair cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

SERBIA

BELGRADE – Former police accused of killing at least 1,300 Bosnian civilians in Kravica during Bosnia War to appear in court.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Anti-racism rally to be held in front of parliament.

UK

LONDON – WikiLeaks founder Assange to appear in court for full extradition hearing.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following developments after UN-recognized government announced nationwide cease-fire.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce cash realizations for August.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kenya: Rising unemployment leads people to line for dirty jobs

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Like other parts of the world, people in the East African country of Keya are fast losing jobs due to the contraction of the economy arising out of the lockdown enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bolivia elections being held amid protests, division

By Santiago Serna Duque and Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Bolivia’s delayed presidential election will be held on Oct. 18 as scheduled, despite calls from various political sectors that polls be held earlier.

SPECIAL REPORT

Disabled Bangladeshi vows to make a difference

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladeshi youth Fahim Ul Karim has been suffering from a rare genetic disease since 2007, when he was nine years old.

SPECIAL REPORT

French military presence in Africa's Sahel a fiasco?

By Fawzia Azzouz

PARIS, France (AA) – To date, 5,100 troops are deployed under Operation Barkhane, an operation led by the French armed forces in West Africa’s Sahel region.