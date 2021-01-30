CORRECTS Italian winger El Shaarawy returns to Roma

REMOVES COPY FROM DECK

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Italian footballer Stephan El Shaarawy joined his former club Roma on Saturday.

"Official: El Shaarawy Returns To Roma! The Italy international rejoins the Giallorossi [Yellow and Reds] for a second spell, after his successful time in the capital between 2016 and 2019," the Italian Serie A club said in a statement.

El Shaarawy, who also holds Egyptian citizenship, previously moved to China's Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in 2019.

The 28-year-old can play on both flanks and center.

He scored 40 goals and had 26 assists in 139 appearances for Roma.

El Shaarawy had also played for AC Milan and Monaco in France.

He had 28 caps for the Italian national team.