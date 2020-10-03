CORRECTS – Italy reports over 2,800 new COVID-19 infections

ADDS MISSING PARAGRAPHS

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Italy reported 2,844 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, confirming a surge in infections as swab tests remained steady at over 100,000.

According to the latest data from the country's Health Ministry, 27 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 35,968, while total infections rose to 322,751.

The southern Campania region registered the highest number of new cases at 401, followed by Lombardy at 393.

Meanwhile, the Lazio region, which includes the city of Rome, recently issued a new ordinance that requires citizens to wear masks outdoors as well.

The first region to do so was Campania, where hardline governor Vincenzo De Luca also threatened to shut down business activities again if the number of cases kept surging.

Once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, Italy saw a constant surge in daily cases after the end of the summer holidays. The government has started mulling new measures to prevent a second wave of contagion, as already seen in other European countries.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed on Saturday that he would ask parliament to extend the country's state of emergency to the end of January, making it easier for officials to make swift decisions and avoid bureaucratic hurdles.

While a strict nationwide lockdown started to ease in May, Italian schools reopened in mid-September after six months of closure amid worries that the restart of daily activities could spark a new outbreak in the Fall.