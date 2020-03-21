CORRECTS Macron put to the test in unprecedented times

REVISED VERSION OF STORY FROM FRIDAY, MARCH 20; REVISIONS THROUGHOUT

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – French President Emmanuel Macron faced a great leadership test Friday as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continued to claim lives, infect patients, and undermine the economy.

The virus originated in China in December and invaded Europe at the end of January, making it the epicenter of the pandemic, with France caught in the middle.

With cases and deaths mounting, Macron closed schools March 9; this week he imposed a nationwide lockdown and urged the nation to stay home to contain the virus. Trips outdoors are allowed only for necessary tasks.

On Tuesday, the president’s address to the nation hit the right tone.

"We are at war" with an invisible enemy, he said.

And the public approved. According to a survey by the Odoxa Institute, 65% of those who watched were convinced by the address, and 96% approved of the containment measures.

With the mandate shuttering bars, restaurant, and cafes – France's lifeblood – Macron knows the economic effect will be tremendous. The sole businesses allowed to stay open are grocery stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, and post offices.

"We must continue to produce and keep the country going," he said this week, keenly aware that the economy is grinding to a halt. "We need farmers, people who process, who sell."

Macron drove home the point about social distancing. "Everything we can do without in terms of social contact, we do without it. I know the sacrifices it requires. But that does not mean to stop everything. We must ensure the continuity of the nation," he said.

The Odoxa Institute survey also found that 85% of the public wishes that containment measures had been put in place earlier.