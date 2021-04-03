CORRECTS Somalia: Al-Shabaab terrorists attack military bases

CORRECTS LOCATION OF ATTACKS IN PARAGRAPH FOUR

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – Fierce fighting broke out in southwestern Somalia on Saturday when terrorist group al-Shabaab launched a pre-dawn attack on Somali National Army bases, said military officials.

"Somali Army killed dozens of terrorist militants, including leaders, after Shabaab attacked SNA bases in Awdhigle and Bariire in Lower Shabelle region," state media reported, quoting Somali military chief Odawaa Yusuf Rageh.

Deputy Defense Minister Abdifitah Qasim also confirmed the attacks and commended Somalia’s elite Gorgor forces for repelling the attacks.

The militants attacked military bases in the towns of Bariire and Awdhegle with a vehicle full of explosives, according to military officials in the region who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

There was no word how many people were killed or injured in the attacks.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group al-Shabaab also fired mortars on Sabiid and Anole and detonated car bombs in Lafoole.

Al-Shabaab claimed that it had killed over 47 government soldiers in the attack on Barriire military base and seized several military vehicles.

Bariire, an agricultural town Somali forces liberated from al-Shabaab, is located 73 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.