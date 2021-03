CORRECTS DAY OF ARRIVAL OF IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER, ADDS REMARKS FROM TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Turkey on Friday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“During the visit, bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed,” the ministry said in a statement.

Zarif will hold meetings in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.