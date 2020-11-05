CORRECTS – Turkish stocks up 1.06% at Thursday's close

CORRECTS FIGURES IN HEADLINE, LEDE
By Yunus Girgin
ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Thursday up 1.06% to close at 1.180,02 points.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 12.73 points from 1,167.65 points at Wednesday's close.
One ounce of gold sold for $1,914.10 by market close, up from $1,903.50, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent oil was around $41.40 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT) on Thursday, with a day range of $40.33 to $41.42
|Exchange Rates
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|USD/TRY
|8.4540
|8.4510
|EUR/TRY
|9.8980
|9.9950
|GBP/TRY
|11.0150
|11.0950
