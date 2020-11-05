CORRECTS – Turkish stocks up 1.06% at Thursday's close

CORRECTS FIGURES IN HEADLINE, LEDE

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Thursday up 1.06% to close at 1.180,02 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 12.73 points from 1,167.65 points at Wednesday's close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,914.10 by market close, up from $1,903.50, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was around $41.40 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT) on Thursday, with a day range of $40.33 to $41.42

Exchange Rates Wednesday Thursday USD/TRY 8.4540 8.4510 EUR/TRY 9.8980 9.9950 GBP/TRY 11.0150 11.0950