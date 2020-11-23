COVID-1: Death toll in Africa nears 50,000

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – At least 49,702 people have died of complications related to the novel coronavirus infection across Africa since the beginning of the pandemic, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Monday.

More than 2 million people in the continent have so far been infected with the virus, the figures said.

The number of recoveries in Africa has topped 1.74 million.

Southern Africa has been the hardest hit registering 861,100 cases and 22,500 deaths, according to the latest figures. But the region also has the most recoveries that now stand at 786,900.

North Africa has recorded 687,500 cases, East Africa 255,800, West Africa 201,600, while Central Africa has registered 63,900 cases.