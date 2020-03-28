COVID-19: 22-year-old patient dies in Pakistan

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan on Saturday reported another death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 11 in the country, an official said.

According to local authorities in the northeastern province of Punjab, a 22-year old patient died in Faisalabad city.

"With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. The total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently, we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab," Usman Buzdar, chief minister of Punjab tweeted.

There are 1,408 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to official numbers, 490 cases have been confirmed in the most populous province of Punjab, 457 in Sindh province, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107 in the Gilgit Baltistan region, 133 in Balochistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

A total of 25 patients successfully recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the country while seven patients are in critical condition.

– Schools closures extended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended the closure of all educational institutions until May 31.

"All educational institutes including schools, colleges, universities, academies, tuition centers, and training institutes shall remain close till May 31, 2020," said in a notification.

Earlier, educational institutions had been closed across the country until April 5.

A countrywide lockdown entered its sixth day on Saturday, forcing millions to stay home to contain the coronavirus.

– China assistance

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, a special plane carrying relief assistance from China will reach Islamabad on Saturday.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will receive the relief assistance at Islamabad airport," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The flight will also bring eight Chinese doctors who specialize in the coronavirus and will remain in Pakistan for two weeks to advise health care officials.

China's assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 30 million masks, 10,000 protective suits and $4 million to build an isolation hospital.

The local Xinjiang government in northwestern China has also provided 50,000 masks each to the Pakistani capital Islamabad as well as to the Sindh government. A considerable amount of donations from private sources from China has also arrived in Pakistan.

The Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation donated 50,000 test kits and 5 million face masks, the statement added.