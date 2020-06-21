COVID-19: 26 new cases in China, 48 in South Korea

By Zehra Ulucak

ANKARA (AA) – Both China and South Korea recorded new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 26 people were found to have contracted the virus in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission reported no deaths caused by the virus in the past day.

It confirmed 22 cases in the capital Beijing, one of which had arrived from abroad.

A total of 227 people have been infected by the virus in Beijing since June 11.

In total, 4,639 people have died of the virus in China, while over 84,500 have tested positive, including 79,534 who recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 48 more cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

It said eight cases were from travelers overseas.

No deaths were reported in the country from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 12,421 in the country, while 280 people have died due to the virus. A total of 1,273 people are still under treatment.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 464,400 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Nearly 8.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 4.3 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar