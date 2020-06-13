COVID-19: 4 deaths in Kuwait, 1,828 infections in Qatar

ANKARA (AA) – Kuwait announced on Saturday that it had registered four more deaths from COVID-19, while the neighboring Qatar had recorded 1,828 infections of the disease, according to official data.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that it also recorded another 514 cases of coronavirus. It added that 834 more patients have recovered.

The ministry said that the total number of infections rose to 35,466, including 289 deaths.

For its part, the Qatari Health Ministry said in a statement it had confirmed 1,828 new cases of COVID-19.

The ministry said that the total number of the confirmed cases surged to 78,416, including 70 deaths and 55,252 recoveries

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 426,400 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Some 7.68 million cases have been reported worldwide, while some 3.65 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.