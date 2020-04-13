COVID-19: Arab countries report more cases, deaths

UPDATES WITH NUMBERS FROM SAUDI ARABIA, BAHRAIN, PALESTINE, IRAQ, ALGERIA, MOROCCO, SUDAN; CHANGES DECK

By Mehmet Nuri Ucar and Nur Gelle Gedi

ISTANBUL (AA) – Several Arab countries reported a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday.

Qatar’s tally rose to 3,231 after 252 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll stands at seven, while a total of 334 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

In Oman, 128 new cases raised the total to 727, while the country’s death toll remains at four.

Tunisia confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 707.

The death toll in the country stands at 31, according to the Health Ministry.

In Lebanon, two new cases took the total to 632, while the death toll remains at 20.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry recorded six fatalities, raising the death toll to 65. The ministry also recorded another 472 cases, pushing the total to 4,934 including 805 recoveries.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry said 212 fresh cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,299.

In Palestine, one new case was recorded, raising the total to 273, the Health Ministry said.

Iraq's coronavirus death toll rose to 78 as the country's Health Ministry announced two more deaths over the past 24 hours. As many as 26 new cases were recorded as well, raising the total to 1,378 including 717 recoveries.

In Algeria, 20 new deaths raised the toll to 313, while 69 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 1,983, including 601 recoveries.

Morocco’s Health Ministry said the coronavirus death toll climbed to 126 with eight new deaths over the last 24 hours. The total confirmed cases rose to 1,763 with 102 new cases.

In Sudan, the Health Ministry reported two deaths, bringing the total to four. 10 new confirmed cases in the country pushed the total to 29.

The Sudanese government has imposed curfew in the Khartoum state for three weeks starting on Saturday.

Nearly 1.9 million COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus originated in China last December.

More than 118,300 people have died and nearly 444,500 patients have recovered around the world so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz and Mahmoud Barakat.