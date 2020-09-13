COVID-19: Australia reports 41 new cases, 4 deaths

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE, Australia (AA) – Australia reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, with most in southeastern Victoria state, along with four deaths.

The caseload rose to 26,648 while the death toll reached 810, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news conference.

While, all new deaths were reported in Victoria, the number of recoveries stands at 23,324.

The lockdown in Melbourne was extended four more weeks, Andrews said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand reported two more cases, raising its count to 1,797, including 22 deaths and 1,676 recoveries.

There are currently 97 active cases in the country, including two seriously ill patients.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 919,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 28.6 million cases have been reported, with recoveries exceeding 19.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.