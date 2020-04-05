COVID-19: Bangladesh death toll reaches 9

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh climbed to nine on Sunday after one more citizen succumbed to the virus.

“One more COVID-19 patient died in the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases stands at 88 as 18 more people have been infected by the lethal virus,” state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency quoted Health Minister Zahid Maleque as saying.

Meanwhile, in a televised address Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government will allocate $8.5 billion for a stimulus package to overcome the fallout from the pandemic.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 182 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 65,700 deaths. An excess of 252,000 have recovered.