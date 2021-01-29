COVID-19: Bangladesh sees 9-month lowest daily deaths

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh on Friday registered seven COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily fatalities in the pandemic since May 6, with signs of a down trend in overall infections amid the cold weather.

The South Asian country also recorded some 454 new infections, taking the total tally of cases to 5,34,407, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Fatalities stood at 8,094.

The infection rate has also seen a cut since mid-January with a daily 3.76% and the total positivity rate till date stands at 14.73%, DGHS read.

However, the death rate witnessed a slow-raise with 1.51% against the total infections as of Friday.

The health ministry tested some 12,075 samples across the country while the total tests as of Friday covered only 3.6 million people against some 165 million population.

Experts, including the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, suggested for a 25,000-30,000 daily tests to control the infection in the country.

Some 414 patients made recoveries in the past hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,78,960. The recovery rate rose to 89.62%, said DGHS.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry further extended the ongoing closure of all educational institutions till Feb. 14 as the prevailing pandemic condition did not improve significantly to take back children for physical classes.

The latest closure period will end on Jan. 30. However, Qawmi madrasas will not be under the clause, a circular of the ministry read Friday.

Bangladesh suspended educational institutions in March last year after the first case of coronavirus was detected on March 8.

Bangladesh on Jan. 27 inaugurated COVID-19 vaccination campaign following the arrival of 7 million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India this week.

The vaccination, however, will begin across the country by Feb. 7.