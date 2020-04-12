COVID-19: Bangladesh suspends 6 doctors

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh suspended six doctors from government service Saturday after they were allegedly found unwilling to treat coronavirus patients and remained absent from work without prior notice.

A Directorate of Health Services said the doctors from the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital were suspended under the Government Service Rule and the Health Ministry would take further actions against the doctors.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed dissatisfaction about the reports during a meeting with officials and directed them to take stern action if anyone showed “negligence” in discharging duties.

According to reports, there are shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) for health care personnel and workers are testing positive for the virus while providing treatment.

The six physicians were provided PPEs to proceed with treatment and the government claims there is sufficient equipment for health care workers.

Thirty people have died and 482 were infected in with the COVID-19 in Bangladesh, according to latest figures Saturday.