COVID-19: Bangladesh's death toll surpasses 800-mark

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Coronavirus-related deaths in Bangladesh crossed the 800-mark with 30 new fatalities on Friday, according to health authorities.

The nationwide death toll has risen to 811, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The tally of infections has reached 60,391 with 2,828 new cases.

To date, a total of 12,804 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Golam Kibria, 72, succumbed to the virus at Dhaka Medical College late on Thursday, local media reported.

A total of 18 doctors in the country have died of the virus, according to a local association, Foundation for Doctors’ Safety and Rights Responsibility (FDSR).

More than one thousand physicians have contracted the virus nationwide, it added.

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, a lawmaker from the ruling Awami League party, along with six family members also tested positive for the virus.