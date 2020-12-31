COVID-19: Besiktas head says he is in good health

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The chairman of Turkish football club Besiktas, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus for a second time on Wednesday, said he is in good health.

“First of all, I am pleased to say that my health is good and there is no reason for concern. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who have called, sent me messages and shared their good wishes via social media. Your good wishes and prayers give me strength,“ Ahmet Nur Cebi said on social media Thursday.

On Wednesday, Besiktas confirmed that the chairman has once again contracted the virus.

Cebi, 61, had also tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14 and he later recovered from the disease.