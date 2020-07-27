COVID-19 cases, deaths climb in Eurasia, C.Asia

KIEV (AA) – Health officials in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Georgia reported on Monday new COVID-19 cases, virus-linked deaths, and recoveries.

– Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan registered 1,402 new virus cases, taking the tally to 83,122. The number of recoveries rose by 748 to reach 52,571.

A total of 610 people have lost their lives thus far. More than 29,000 people are still under treatment.

In the capital Nur Sultan, nearly 6,000 people among over 10,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

– Ukraine

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksim Stepanov said a total of 807 people tested positive over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 65,656.

Stepanov said the number of recoveries hit 36,122 with 315 additions, while the death toll rose to 1,616 with 11 more fatalities.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan registered 483 more cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 33,296, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia rose to 1,301 with 24 additions, while a total of 21,205 people have recovered since March 18.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan recorded 430 more cases, bringing the tally to 20,820. The disease claimed three more lives, and the death toll rose to 117.

The number of recoveries reached 11,105 with 101 additions. Nearly 9,600 people receive treatment at hospitals.

– Armenia

Armenia announced 73 more virus cases, bringing the tally to 37,390.

Six more people died of the virus, and the death toll reached 711.

While 26,665 people have recovered from the disease, health officials have conducted over 157,400 tests so far.

– Georgia

As many as six more people tested positive in Georgia, according to the Prime Ministry. With the latest additions, the number of cases reached 1,178, including 16 deaths and 920 recoveries.

– Worldwide

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 649,000 people worldwide, with more than 16.26 million confirmed cases and over 9.4 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Reporting by Ruslan Rehimov, Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov, Aliia Raimbekova, Nazir Aliyev Tayfur, Davit Kachkachishvili, and Dmitri Chirciu

* Writing by Gozde Bayar in Ankara.