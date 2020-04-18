COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

By Khalid Mejdoup, Serdar Bitmez, Said Ibicioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon on Saturday updated data on the novel coronavirus pandemic in each country.

Morocco's Health Ministry said two more patients died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 137.

Morocco's case count rose to 2,670 on Saturday, while 298 have recovered in the country so far.

In Kuwait, the death toll is now six, after one more patient died on Saturday, while 280 people have recovered in the country so far.

The Health Ministry added that 93 people had tested positive for COVID-19, pushing total cases to 1,751.

The death toll from the pandemic in Qatar is now eight after one more patient died on Saturday, while 510 people have recovered in the country so far.

Qatar's Health Ministry said 345 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total 5,008.

In Lebanon, four more people tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total to 672.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.27 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 156,000 and almost 579,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Burak Dag