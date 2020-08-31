COVID-19 cases in Africa hit 1.2M, deaths near 30,000

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Africa exceeded 1.2 million on Monday, according a statement from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The center said 29,589 people have died from COVID-19-related deaths, while 975,643 patients have recovered from the virus to date.

Southern Africa recorded the highest number of cases at 670,084, followed by North Africa with 228,417 infections, West Africa with 159,960 and Eastern Africa with 133,104.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, standing at 625,056, according to latest statistics released by the country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A total of 14,028 people have died from coronavirus-driven deaths in the continent's most developed economy.

At least 538,604 people have recovered from the virus South Africa, which suggests an 80% recovery rate.