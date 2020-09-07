COVID-19 cases in South Africa top 638,000

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA (AA) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has surpassed 638,000, the country’s Health Ministry announced Monday.

The ministry said 100 more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 14,889, while the number of recoveries has risen to 563,891.

South Africa has now moved to seventh place worldwide in terms of the number of cases after Peru and Colombia surpassed it.

The virus has claimed more than 882,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 27 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 18 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.