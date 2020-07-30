COVID-19 cases near 11,500 in Sudan

KHARTOUM (AA) – The tally of coronavirus cases in Sudan has reached 11,496, authorities said Wednesday.

Sudan's Health Ministry said 72 new cases were reported and five deaths bringing the death toll to 725.

Health workers carried out tests for the virus July 26-27 in three of 18 states were the virus were detected.

Additionally, 62 more patients recovered from the virus.

Since originating in China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 664,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Nearly 17 million cases have been reported worldwide, while almost 10 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Burak Dag