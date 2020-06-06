COVID-19 cases nears 180K in Africa

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – Confirmed coronavirus cases neared the 180,000 mark Saturday in Africa, according to a tracker.

Data from Worldometer recorded 4,942 deaths from the pandemic on the continent.

A total of 7,126 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 179,309.

More than 80,322 patients have recovered from the virus.

In the most affected countries, the number of fatalities rose to 1,166 in Egypt, 908 in South Africa, 690 in Algeria, 347 in Sudan, 333 in Nigeria, 208 in Morocco, 205 in Cameroon and 42 in Ghana.

The pandemic has killed nearly 395,000 worldwide, with more than 6.7 million confirmed cases and almost 3 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.