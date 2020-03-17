COVID-19: Cases soar, deaths top 2,500 in Italy

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Italy on Tuesday reported 345 more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,503, the highest death toll in Europe.

Figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department show COVID-19 cases have reached 26,062, with 2,989 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours — the highest rise since the beginning of the outbreak in Italy.

The Italian government is hoping that its stringent containment measures, including a near-total lockdown of the country, will eventually stem the spread of the virus.

Experts say infections could continue rising for at least another week.

To support businesses and families during the crisis, the Italian government on Monday approved a package of economic measures for up to €25 billion, including incentives for workers at risk of losing their jobs and babysitting vouchers for parents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Europe as the new epicenter of the coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

Italy is the worst-hit country on the continent and has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after China.

According to WHO data, the virus has now spread to 159 countries and territories, and there are nearly 185,000 cases around the world, with over 7,500 fatalities.