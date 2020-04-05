COVID-19 cases surpass 1.2 M globally

By Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) – More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Some 64,774 people died after contracting the virus, while 246,893 recovered after treatment.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and territories.

The U.S. is leading with the most confirmed infections at 312,146.

However, Italy has the most virus-related fatalities with 15,362, followed by Spain with 11,947 deaths.