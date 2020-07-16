COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000 in South Africa

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa passed the 300,000 mark late Wednesday, after 12,757 new cases were reported in that last 24 hours bringing the total to 311,049.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 infections on the continent and is the eighth most affected country globally in terms of caseloads.

The rainbow nation surpassed the United Kingdom, Spain and Iran in infection rates but has low mortality figures compared to the trio.

South Africa’s health minister said the number of deaths is at 4,453 and recoveries is 160,693.

South Africa has conducted 2.2 million tests for the virus since it was first detected in the country nearly four months ago with 45,389 conducted in the past 24 hours.

Health officials expect an increase in infections as the country is currently in its winter season known for the influenza virus.