COVID-19 cases top 170,000 in Africa

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – Confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 170,000 mark in Africa, according to a tracker on Thursday.

The data from Worldometer recorded 4,755 deaths from the pandemic.

A total of 6,492 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 171,477.

More than 75,200 people have recovered from the disease.

The most-affected countries are Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Sudan, Morocco and Cameroon.

There are 1,126 deaths in Egypt, 848 in South Africa, 681 in Algeria, 315 in Nigeria, 314 in Sudan, 208 in Morocco and 203 in Cameroon.

The pandemic has killed more than 388,000 people worldwide, with total infections exceeding 6.5 million, while over 2.83 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas