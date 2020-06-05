COVID-19 cases top 20,000 in Argentina

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Argentina passed the 20,000 mark on Thursday, according to the officials.

In a statement, the Health Ministry confirmed 929 more cases, pushing the total infection count to 20,197.

The ministry confirmed 25 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 608 in the country.

A total of 5,993 people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez extended the mandatory lockdown in the capital Buenos Aires until June 28.

After originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 391,200 people worldwide, with more than 6.63 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.87 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.