COVID-19 cases up to 224 in Myanmar

By Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON, Myanmar (AA) – Myanmar reported a surge in COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing its tally to 224.

Of the total, six have died and 130 made full recoveries, according to health ministry.

The ministry of health and sports announced late Friday that 17 people who were under a 21-day quarantine after returning from India, tested positive of COVID-19.

Despite no local transmission since May 18, the country has reported 37 imported cases in less than two weeks as thousands of Myanmars returned home under the government’s plan to rescue nationals stranded abroad.

The government said 2,596 nationals have been brought back.