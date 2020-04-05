COVID-19: China reports 30 new cases, 3 deaths

ANKARA (AA) – China on Sunday claimed 25 of the 30 news coronavirus cases it confirmed were imported.

China's National Health Commission said the five locally transmitted cases were reported from the southeastern province of Guangdong.

In a statement, the commission said three deaths were reported on Saturday from Hubei province, the capital of which is Wuhan, initially at the center of the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Hubei reported no new cases of confirmed infections, no new cases of suspected infections, and 3 deaths."

China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 81,669, with the death toll at 3,329.

Some 76,964 people have recovered, while 295 are in critical condition.

Hong Kong has reported 862 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 355 cases, and Macau has 44 cases, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, a total of 186 COVID-19 patients had recovered in Hong Kong, 50 in Taiwan, and 10 in Macau, it added.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,700 deaths. An excess of 247,000 people have recovered.

