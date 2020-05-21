COVID-19 claims 124 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 124 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said the death toll climbed to 3,148 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 108,769 with 4,749 new additions.

Nearly 42,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

The country reported its first coronavirus case on March 6 and its first death on March 20.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed nearly 330,000 people worldwide, with more than 5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.9 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas