COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 131 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health officials there said Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,230 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 148,285 with 6,506 additions.

At least 59,442 people have fully recovered from the virus.

The country reported its first case March 6 and its first death March 20.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil and several European countries are currently the hardest hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 364,800 worldwide, with more than 5.9 million diagnosed cases, while recoveries near 2.5 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut