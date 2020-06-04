COVID-19 claims 137 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 137 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health officials there said Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,031 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 183,198 with 4,284 additions.

At least 76,228 people have fully recovered from the virus.

The country reported its first case on March 6 and its first death on March 20.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.=

The pandemic has killed more than 388,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.