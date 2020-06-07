COVID-19 claims 139 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 139 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health officials there said Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,301 while the number diagnosed rose to 191,758 with 4,358 additional cases.

At least 82,731 people have recovered from the virus.

The country reported its first case March 6 and its first death March 20.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 398,000 worldwide, with more than 6.8 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar