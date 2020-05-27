COVID-19 claims 159 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 159 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said late Tuesday.

The ministry said the death toll climbed to 3,788 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 129,751 with 5,722 additions.

More than 52,900 people in the country have fully recovered from the disease.

The country reported its first coronavirus case on March 6 and its first death on March 20.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil and several European countries are currently the hardest hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 350,400 people worldwide, with more than 5.58 million confirmed cases, while recoveries total around 2.28 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.