COVID-19 claims 173 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 173 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health officials there said Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 9,677 while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 285,213 with 2,828 additional infections.

At least 174,535 people have recovered from the virus.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 509,700 worldwide, with more than 10.4 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 5.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Burak Dag