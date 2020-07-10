COVID-19 claims 181 more lives in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Peru reported 181 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health officials there said Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 11,314, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 316,448 with 3,537 additional infections.

At least 207,802 people have recovered from the virus.

Peru confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 6, while the first death from the virus was reported on March 20.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 554,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 12.23 million confirmed cases and over 6.7 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.