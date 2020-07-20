COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Egypt

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Halime Afra Aksoy

ISTANBUL (AA) – Another 50 people died from the novel coronavirus in Egypt over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said the death toll reached 4,352 and the tally of cases climbed to 88,402 with 627 new infections.

A total of 28,924 people have recovered from the virus so far, it added.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 608,500 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 14.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 8.2 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz