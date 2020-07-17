COVID-19 claims 53 additional lives in Egypt

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Hacer Baser

ISTANBUL (AA) – A total of 53 Egyptians died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s health ministry.

It said the death toll reached 4,120 and the number of cases climbed to 85,771 with 928 new infections in the past 24 hours.

More than 26,690 people have recovered from the virus.

Since originating in China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 588,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Nearly 13.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 7.6 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas