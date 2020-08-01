COVID-19 claims 64 more lives in Iraq

By Gulsen Topcu

BAGHDAD (AA) – Health authorities in Iraq confirmed on Saturday more cases of the novel coronavirus and deaths.

The Iraqi Health Ministry said 64 more people died due to the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 4,805.

The virus also infected 2,094 more people, bringing the total number of cases to 126,704, including 89,275 recoveries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 680,500 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since last December.

Nearly 17.64 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India, and Russia currently the hardest-hit countries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than half of all patients – over 10.36 million – have recovered so far.