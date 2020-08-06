COVID-19 claims 67 additional lives in Iraq

By Muhammed Semiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Iraq recorded 67 additional fatalities from the novel coronavirus Thursday.

As many as 3,047 infections were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 140,603 cases; 5,161 deaths and 101,025 recoveries.

Due to the upward trend in virus cases, the Middle Eastern country imposed a curfew from July 30 to Aug. 9.

Health centers in Iraq face shortages of oxygen supplies and protective equipment, prompting the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety to direct the Ministry of Health to provide support to investors wishing to build medical oxygen production plants.

Security forces have also been ordered to implement committee decisions, including wearing masks, social distancing and the imposition of fines and seizure of vehicles for those who break the rules.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz