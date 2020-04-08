COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats

By Nazli Yuzbasioglu

ANKARA (AA) – The novel coronavirus has so far killed 222 Turkish citizens living abroad, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

A total of 74 in France, 46 in Germany, 37 in the Netherlands, 19 in the U.K., 18 in Belgium, 10 in the U.S., 10 in Sweden, four in Austria, three in Switzerland, and one in Lebanon died from the virus.

Back in the motherland, the death toll stands at 812, and registered cases surged to more than 38,000.

There are more than 1.47 million confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 87,000 deaths, and above 317,300 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas.