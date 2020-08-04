COVID-19 claims more lives in Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen

By Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt, Bahrain and Yemen reported more deaths from the novel coronavirus early Tuesday as the number of cases rose.

-Egypt

The virus claimed 23 more lives in Egypt, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 4,888, while the number of cases now stands at 94,640.

A total of 44,066 patients have recovered, the ministry added.

-Bahrain

In Bahrain, three more people died from the virus and 299 new infections were reported, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The total death toll reached 150, and the total number of cases to date is 41,835.

Some 39,007 patients have recovered from the disease, the ministry added.

-Yemen

Two more coronavirus deaths were reported in Yemen, according to a statement by the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus.

The death toll reached 499, and the number of cases hit 1,734. Recoveries total 863.

– Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed nearly 692,000 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

Over 18.19 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India and Russia currently the hardest-hit countries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than half of all patients – over 10.85 million – have recovered so far.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar