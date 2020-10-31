COVID-19 continues, as does violence, in France

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – Saturday brought substantial statistics for the coronavirus, and an unfortunate incident of violence.

A total of 35,641 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, with total infections now at 1,364,625.

New fatalities stand at 224, with the death toll at 36,788.

Hospitalizations were reported to be 16,865, with 2,507 patients in intensive care, numbers that have significantly increased during the week.

Ninety-six departments in the country remain in a vulnerable positions with 2,448 clusters of infections around the country considered serious.

France kicked off the weekend Friday with a new lockdown, which is to remain in place until Dec. 1.

Along with the virus, France is also grappling with an uptick in violence.

Father Nikolaos Kakavelaki, a 52-year-old Greek national and priest at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Lyon was shot twice in the abdomen Saturday by an assailant.

The attack occurred at 4 p.m. in front of the church as he was closing up. He remains in serious condition at a hospital and a suspect has been arrested.

Four other incidences of violence occurred Thursday, including the brutal killing of three people in Nice, and thwarted attacks in Lyon and Avignon.

France remains in a state of high alert.