COVID-19 continues to impact Eurasia, Central Asia

By Ruslan Rehimov, Aliia Raimbekova and Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov

BAKU (AA) – Novel coronavirus infections and deaths continued their upward trend across Eurasia and Central Asia on Tuesday.

– Moldova

Moldova registered 288 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 37,208.

At least 13 more people died of COVID-19 in the country, raising the death toll to 1,008, according to a statement by the Health, Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

Some 317 people won their battle against the pandemic, with the total number of recoveries reaching 26,189.

– Belarus

In Belarus, virus cases climbed by 119 to 71,962 over the past day, while the country's death toll rose to 686 with five new fatalities reported.

A total of 70,606 people have recovered, including 138 patients regaining their health since Monday, said the country's Health Ministry.

In the country, where a quarantine has not been declared, 694 COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment.

– Tajikistan

At least 36 more cases in Tajikistan pushed the overall count to 8,619, including 7,413 recoveries and 69 fatalities.

A total of 1,137 patients are still receiving treatment in Tajikistan, according to Health Ministry data.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's health authorities reported that 133 more people contracted the virus, raising the tally to 42,127.

One more fatality brought the country's death toll to 323, while 263 more recoveries over the past 24 hours raised the total to 39,538.

In the Central Asian country, where approximately 100,000 people are being kept under surveillance, some 2,266 patients are being treated in hospitals.

Meanwhile, scheduled flights between Turkey and Uzbekistan which were stopped due to the pandemic will resume again as of Wednesday.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, new cases rose by 77 in the past 24 hours to reach a total of 105,872.

Recoveries increased by 602 to reach 96,899, while the death toll reached 1,588 with seven new fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

The treatment of 7,379 people continues in the country.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 852,800 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China in December. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 25.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.