COVID-19: Copa America delayed to 2021

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The 2020 Copa America has been delayed for a year due to the spread of the coronavirus across the globe, the South American Football Confederation said on Tuesday.

CONMEBOL stated on its website that the 2020 edition of the Copa America has been postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021 after analyzing the global spread of COVID-19 and considering recommendations in the field of health.

The 47th Copa America had been planned to be held on June 12-July 12, 2020 by Argentina and Colombia.

Earlier Tuesday, European football's governing body UEFA postponed the EURO 2020 for one year for the same reason.

The UEFA said that the proposed dates for the European championship were June 11 to July 11, 2021.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 159 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 190,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,500, while over 80,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 102,000 — 94% mild and 6% in critical condition.