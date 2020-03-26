COVID-19: Death/case ratio in Germany successfully low

BERLIN (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Germany exceeded 39,000 on Thursday while the death toll has rose to 222, according to statistics released by the local health authorities.

The Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities, reported 16 new deaths in the country as of Thursday morning.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 39,502, with an increase of 6,511 since Tuesday.

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries Italy and Spain.

– Majority of infected not in risk group

According to a recent study by the Robert Koch Institute, the majority of those infected in Germany are younger and middle-aged people.

More than 77% of them are aged between 15 and 59, the country's disease control agency reported on Wednesday.

Nearly 19% of the infected are among the high-risk group of those aged 65 years and over.

– More than 400,000 tests conducted

Germany is pursuing a strategy of widespread testing to detect those infected and isolate them, in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.

So far more than 410,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the county, including for those displaying mild symptoms.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 480,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 21,500 and nearly 116,000 successful recoveries.