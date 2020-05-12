COVID-19 death toll, cases rise in three Arab countries

By Khalid Mejdoup

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt confirmed more deaths from the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while it also reported new cases along with Morocco and Bahrain.

Egypt’s Health Ministry said 11 more people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The country’s death toll now stands at 544, while 374 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 10,093, it said.

It said 2,326 people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials in Morocco confirmed 137 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6,418.

A total of 2,991 people have recovered.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry said 122 more people were diagnosed with the disease and the number of cases had risen to 5,531.

It said a total of 2,192 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at nine.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 290,800 people worldwide with more than 4.24 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.48 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Sena Guler